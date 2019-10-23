TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) PT Lowered to C$4.00

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE TGL opened at C$1.61 on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Neely bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,567.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,800.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

