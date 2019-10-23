TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

TAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 110,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,172. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

