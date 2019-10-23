Traders Buy Large Volume of Greenbrier Companies Call Options (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,565,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

GBX opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.