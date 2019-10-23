Traders Buy Large Volume of Greenbrier Companies Call Options (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,565,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
