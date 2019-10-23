Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $640.04

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $640.04 and traded as low as $587.60. Tracsis shares last traded at $587.60, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $169.13 million and a PE ratio of 24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 603.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 640.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

