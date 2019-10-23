Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $640.04

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $640.04 and traded as low as $587.60. Tracsis shares last traded at $587.60, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $169.13 million and a PE ratio of 24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 603.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 640.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

