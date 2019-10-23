TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.50 Per Share

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TRG opened at GBX 844.55 ($11.04) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 851.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 791.65. TR European Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 9.37 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 916 ($11.97). The firm has a market cap of $423.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

About TR European Growth Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

