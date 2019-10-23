TPG Pace (NASDAQ:TPGH) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace (NASDAQ:TPGH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

TPGH opened at $10.27 on Monday. TPG Pace has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

TPG Pace (NASDAQ:TPGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

