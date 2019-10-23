Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.76 per share, with a total value of C$29,404.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,536,830 shares in the company, valued at C$123,929,979.73.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.31 per share, with a total value of C$30,784.50.

On Monday, August 26th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.36 per share, with a total value of C$61,809.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,703.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Mike Rose purchased 20,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.63 per share, with a total value of C$292,588.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.15. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$486.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.