TouchCon (TOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. TouchCon has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $65,512.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00387669 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013322 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009626 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

