Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.02 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

