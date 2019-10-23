Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,832 shares during the period. MFA FINL INC/SH accounts for approximately 2.7% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 2,325,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,499,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,219,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,071,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 994,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 729,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 460,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,406. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

