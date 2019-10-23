Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up about 4.1% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.25. 186,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,193. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.