Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 279,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 668,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 44.69, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.