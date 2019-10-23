TigerCash (TCH) Trading 6% Lower This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. TigerCash has a total market cap of $163,536.00 and $6.52 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 6% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02145009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

