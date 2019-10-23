Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Tops $20.08 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Upbit. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $20.08 million and $2.50 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042716 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.06083358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00044830 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

