TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.99. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 35,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 52,405 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $155,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,773,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 170,549 shares of company stock worth $493,167 in the last 90 days. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after buying an additional 89,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 576,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 788,467 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 15.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 3,212,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 423,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

