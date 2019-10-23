The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading 0.7% Higher

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.69), 53,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.50 ($3.67).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $693.23 million and a PE ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.41.

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

