The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $41.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.