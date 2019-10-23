The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP James L. Dinkins Sells 18,389 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 996,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 182,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.