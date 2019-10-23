Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Set at $117.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has been given a $117.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

