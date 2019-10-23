Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.26. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 648,461 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 103.44%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

