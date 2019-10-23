Terex (TEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Terex has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.40-3.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.40-3.80 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

