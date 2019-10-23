Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.51 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

