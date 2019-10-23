Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Telia stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Telia has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

