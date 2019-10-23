Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.16

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $16.65. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 12,847 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.69 million, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $174,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,731,589. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 351.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 78.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,410 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

