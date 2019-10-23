Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.22

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 3968470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

