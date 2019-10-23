Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $515.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.