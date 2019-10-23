Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

