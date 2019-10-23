TEAM (TokenStars) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,984.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $224,628.00 and $6,984.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

