Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.