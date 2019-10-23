Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $47.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $55.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

