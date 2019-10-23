Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.