TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 155.55% and a negative net margin of 406.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

