Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLRD. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

TLRD traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 2,569,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,980. The firm has a market cap of $224.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $24.09.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tailored Brands news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $51,738.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,706.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $291,598. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth about $12,505,000. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 112.8% during the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 980,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,923,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

