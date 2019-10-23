Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.12

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Tael has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $482,908.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $13.96, $4.92 and $62.56. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00041630 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.06238143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00043979 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,499,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

