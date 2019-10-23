T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given a $3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $3.50 price objective on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

