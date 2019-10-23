SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 55.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. 31,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.52.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

