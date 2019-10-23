Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Trading Down 0.1%

Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91, approximately 40,415 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 512,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Syncora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Syncora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc, provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

