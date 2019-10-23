Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Nomura

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) received a $43.00 target price from stock analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. 5,268,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,636. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

