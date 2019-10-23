Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Nomura

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) received a $43.00 target price from stock analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.
Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. 5,268,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,636. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
