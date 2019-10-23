Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $8.11. Synairgen shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

