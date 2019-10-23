SwiftCash Trading Down 36.7% This Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $50,004.00 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 105,047,760 coins and its circulating supply is 104,327,329 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

