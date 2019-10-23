SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09).

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XOG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

XOG stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

