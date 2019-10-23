SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.30 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.68.

Shares of PXD opened at $130.42 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after buying an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 752,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $167,693,000 after buying an additional 287,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.