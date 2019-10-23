SunPower (SPWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SunPower has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,930.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

