Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.78 billion.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at C$40.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$35.53 and a 12-month high of C$46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.65.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 2,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.