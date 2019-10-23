Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.86-4.90 EPS.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.00. 494,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,626. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.22. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $157.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

