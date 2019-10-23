Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,133 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baozun were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,321,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 190,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 23,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,265. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 3.21. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA set a $64.00 price target on shares of Baozun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.