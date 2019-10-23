Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. 26,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,444. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

