Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 477,914.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,801. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $134.75 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.66.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

