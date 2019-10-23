Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,502 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 28.2% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 223,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

