Strs Ohio Sells 3,493 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 76,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,985. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.61.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

